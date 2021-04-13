STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,632,594 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $38.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

