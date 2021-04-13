STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 84,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,632,594 shares.The stock last traded at $39.51 and had previously closed at $38.68.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.
The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $37.18. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
