Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (AAPL, AC, ACAD, ACBI, ACCD, ACN, AMAT, ANGI, AOT, APD)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $278.00 to $310.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $153.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $151.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $145.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $133.00 to $151.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $165.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $142.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $130.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.85. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price cut by Standpoint Research from C$22.00 to C$18.00.

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its target price trimmed by Haywood Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $36.00 to $37.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$41.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $92.00 to $94.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$12.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.50.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $60.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $44.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by Argus from $320.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.50 to $6.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $100.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink LLC from $64.00 to $56.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $21.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$4.00.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $585.00 to $650.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.25 to C$12.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $5.00 to $6.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$50.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $460.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$39.00 to C$40.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its price target lowered by Truist from $220.00 to $115.00.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $220.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $37.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $207.00 to $220.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) had its price target raised by Truist from $52.00 to $568.00.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $54.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its target price cut by Truist from $245.00 to $210.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target lowered by Truist Securities from $245.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $110.00 to $135.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $300.00 to $315.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $138.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $580.00 to $545.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $599.00 to $595.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $180.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Argus from $275.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$58.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $20.00 to $21.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $2.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $540.00 to $568.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $270.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $240.00 to $280.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$21.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00.

Posera Ltd. (PAY.TO) (TSE:PAY) was given a C$9.25 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $96.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target raised by Argus from $103.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $90.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$135.00 to C$137.00.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $11.50. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $330.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $66.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $269.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $440.00 to $445.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $17.50 to $22.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $47.00 to $58.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) had its price target boosted by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $40.00 to $49.00. SVB Leerink LLC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $57.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $470.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$60.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $135.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $320.00 to $330.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$62.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $219.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $100.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$95.00 to C$100.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $190.00 to $186.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $26.00 to $29.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $180.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $173.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$4.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.50.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $79.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $258.00 to $261.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00.

