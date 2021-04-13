Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 13th (AGCO, AMAL, AUB, CAT, CLF, CMI, CNHI, DE, DOV, ETN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 13th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $19.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $43.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $259.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $252.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $21.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $360.00 to $402.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $217.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $62.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $307.00 to $310.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $92.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $560.00 to $575.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $600.00 to $650.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $665.00 to $675.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $620.00 to $700.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $331.00 to $347.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $165.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $70.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $300.00 to $310.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $51.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $24.00 to $29.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $157.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $348.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

