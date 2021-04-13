Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AMK, BKI, BNP, BPMC, BPTH, CNTB, CTOUF, EH, FANG, FNCH)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

