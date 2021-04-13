Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 13th (AMK, BKI, BNP, BPMC, BPTH, CNTB, CTOUF, EH, FANG, FNCH)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 13th:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $136.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $119.00.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:CNTB). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. The firm currently has a $89.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH). They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $78.00.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Colliers Securities.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU). They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.