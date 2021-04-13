Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 13th (ALK, ALLE, ALRM, ANF, ASRT, BANR, BBQ, BMY, CYBR, DCOM)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, April 13th:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $107.00.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

was upgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $105.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a hold rating to a buy rating. Craig Hallum currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $302.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Essex Property Trust have outperformed the industry over the past three months. This residential REIT has a substantial exposure to the West Coast market, which has several technology companies and offers prospects for long-term growth. It also has a healthy balance sheet, and is leveraging technology and scale to drive growth. However, amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for rental units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities in its markets are affected, dampening rental rates and occupancy, and leading to high-concession activity. Oversupply in its urban markets adds to its woes. Also, the recent trend in its 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate an upbeat outlook for this REIT with estimates moving south.”

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $22.00 target price on the stock.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.20 target price on the stock.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from a sell rating to a neutral rating. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has $4.50 target price on the stock.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Manulife have outperformed the industry year to date. Its Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Manulife's inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital, aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022 and core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing the company to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Benchmark Co. currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $106.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacific Biosciences saw higher Service and other revenues during the quarter. It continues to gain from its flagship Sequel system. The recent launch of the Sequel IIe System and its collaboration with Asuragen buoy optimism on the stock. It inked a multi-year collaboration deal with Invitae Corporation to start developing a production-scale high-throughput sequencing platform utilizing the power of its highly accurate HiFi sequencing. A strong liquidity position is encouraging too. Shares have outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, Pacific Biosciences ended the fourth quarter of 2020 on a weak note as both earnings and revenues missed estimates. Depressed Product revenues are a concern. Gross margin contraction and a year-over-year wider operating loss in the reported quarter are added woes.”

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $19.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $295.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Atlantic Securities currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Molson Coors have lagged the industry in a year's time. The stock is further impacted by dismal top and bottom line results for fourth-quarter 2020. Decline in sales, lower financial volume, higher COGS per hectoliter and higher MG&A expenses hurt the bottom line. Net sales were mainly impacted by the COVID-induced weakness in Europe including on-premise restrictions in the U.K., which resulted in soft worldwide financial volume, as well as adverse channel mix. However, it is on track with its revitalization plan by streamlining the organization and reinvesting resources into its brands and capabilities. It is focused on building strength of its iconic core brands, growing above-premium portfolio, expanding beyond beer and investing in capabilities to drive top line growth. Moreover, it provided a decent view for 2021.”

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $459.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tyler is benefiting from higher recurring revenues, better cost management and increased margins. Public sector’s ongoing transition from on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems are a positive. Coronavirus-led remote-working trend is also driving demand for its connectivity and cloud services. Moreover, stable revenue base, along with solid recurring revenues makes it an attractive stock for investors. Strong liquidity position is helping it pursue acquisitions. However, the pandemic has negatively impacted Tyler’s prospects. It is seeing delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, as public entities focus on issues related to the pandemic. Also, many of its customers are likely to face budget pressures in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $80.00.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

