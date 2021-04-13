Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,327 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,064% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

NYSE RCUS traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 559,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,380. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

