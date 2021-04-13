Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Luminex Put Options (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 489 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 823% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 put options.

LMNX opened at $37.03 on Tuesday. Luminex has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminex will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Luminex by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

