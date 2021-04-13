Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 2,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 973% compared to the average volume of 194 call options.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $219,232.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,682 shares of company stock worth $2,163,658. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after buying an additional 926,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after acquiring an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,172. The company has a market capitalization of $849.13 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

