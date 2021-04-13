Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Matador Resources Call Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,741 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,808 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

