Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,204 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 862% compared to the average daily volume of 437 put options.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.53 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.36.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). The business had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $232,407.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

