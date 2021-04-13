Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI)

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,568 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 18,243% compared to the typical daily volume of 14 put options.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in TrueBlue by 288.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 50,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TrueBlue from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

TBI traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.04. 487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,418. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. TrueBlue has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $518.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TrueBlue will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

