StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,232,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.84. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STNE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.