StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Neutral Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

STNE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.75 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,706,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,551,000 after buying an additional 1,993,686 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,138,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StoneCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,137,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,308,000 after buying an additional 367,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

