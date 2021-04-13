StoneCo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 36,644 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 854% compared to the typical volume of 3,841 put options.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.05 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

