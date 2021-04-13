Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SEOAY stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

