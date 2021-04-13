StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock remained flat at $$3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. StorageVault Canada has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0087 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

