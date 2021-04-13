StormX (STMX) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. StormX has a market capitalization of $577.33 million and approximately $49.01 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0686 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

