STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.62

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as high as $1.66. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 101,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.33.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 17.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.