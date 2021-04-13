Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAUHY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Straumann stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.61. 8,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,503. Straumann has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

