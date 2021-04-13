Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

