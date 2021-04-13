Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Up 241.2% in March

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 241.2% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of STRM opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,100 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 1.91% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

