Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.09 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Streamr has a total market cap of $168.46 million and approximately $11.09 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00059059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00019954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $406.89 or 0.00638703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00039330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00031754 BTC.

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

