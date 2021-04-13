Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stride to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.78.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

