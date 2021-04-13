Strike (STRK) Price Reaches $65.05 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Strike has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $168.11 million and approximately $298,790.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for $65.05 or 0.00101898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00069095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00258828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.18 or 0.00709849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,555.22 or 0.99551742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00022649 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $548.29 or 0.00858839 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

