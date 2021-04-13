StrongHands Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,877.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $1,877.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,460,320,564 coins and its circulating supply is 17,047,126,210 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars.

