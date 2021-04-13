STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $334.68

STV Group plc (LON:STVG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 334.68 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 356 ($4.65). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 403 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £163.53 million and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 334.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00.

About STV Group (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

