Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 6,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,074. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.37.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.24%.

SUBCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SEB Equities cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

