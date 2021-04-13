SUKU Tops One Day Trading Volume of $394,969.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $84.25 million and approximately $394,969.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001152 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

