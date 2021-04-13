Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUOPY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $695.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.52 million. Sumco had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

