Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Insider Sells £35,400 in Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33).
David Wilton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 31st, David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).
Shares of LON:SUMO traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 359.55 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,260. Sumo Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £615.74 million and a PE ratio of 356.00.
About Sumo Group
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
