Sumokoin (SUMO) Trading 7.7% Lower This Week

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Sumokoin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $114,738.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

