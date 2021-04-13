Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.58

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 150023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNCY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Kerry Philipovitch acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,336. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

