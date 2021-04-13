Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Sun Pacific stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,486,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,011,102. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About Sun Pacific
