Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Short Interest Update

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the March 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,964,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Sun Pacific stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,486,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,011,102. Sun Pacific has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, electrical, and plumbing contracting services to a range of public and commercial customers.

