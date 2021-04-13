Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 1,023.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.8 days.
SDGCF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.55.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
