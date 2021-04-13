Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 1,023.4% from the March 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 316.8 days.

SDGCF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.25. 522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.55.

Get Sundrug Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.