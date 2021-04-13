SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,900 shares, a growth of 3,464.2% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,639,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HYSR stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

In other SunHydrogen news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

