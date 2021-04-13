SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 928.0% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $103,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of SunLink Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. The stock had a trading volume of 281,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,600. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.