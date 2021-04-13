SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STKL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th.

Shares of STKL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $205.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SunOpta by 1,007.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

