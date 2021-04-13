SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -115.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $205.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $175,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 145.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,593 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

