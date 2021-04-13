Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 58.05% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Sunrun stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.25. 4,417,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.87. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,255.31 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615 over the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

