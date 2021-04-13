Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 132.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,003 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.69% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,937,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $60,468,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,202,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.