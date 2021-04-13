Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Down 70.4% in March

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a decrease of 70.4% from the March 15th total of 262,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SURVF opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

