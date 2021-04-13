Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Up 550.0% in March

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUWN remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. 44,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,578. Sunwin Stevia International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Sunwin Stevia International alerts:

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunwin Stevia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunwin Stevia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.