Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $116.66 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,056,959 coins and its circulating supply is 313,054,429 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

