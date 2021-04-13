Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Superior Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
Superior Gold Company Profile
