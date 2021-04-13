Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 93.8% in March

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Superior Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km northeast of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc in December 2016.

