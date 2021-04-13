Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

SUPN opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $143.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.52 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 27.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after purchasing an additional 404,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

