Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) Insider Sells £19,881.66 in Stock

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) insider David Bundred sold 28,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90), for a total value of £19,881.66 ($25,975.52).
Shares of LON SCE opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Surface Transforms Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 81 ($1.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £137.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 71.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02.
Surface Transforms Company Profile
