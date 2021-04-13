Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Down to $45.45

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.45, but opened at $43.93. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $42.87, with a volume of 1,071 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

