SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Insider Sells $707,480.00 in Stock

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) insider Robert S. Birch sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $707,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,609,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SuRo Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. The stock had a trading volume of 312,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 166,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSSS. Barrington Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

