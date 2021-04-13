SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $517.43 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $15.90 or 0.00025085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $517.43 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00057143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00088321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.72 or 0.00627387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00039464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00032113 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 213,792,701 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

