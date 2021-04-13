Susquehanna Boosts Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

Shares of WERN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 404,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,025. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 980.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,871,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,491 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

